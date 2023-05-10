RHOM Star Guerdy Abraira Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'This Process Is Definitely Intense'

Getty

"I will 'guerdyfy' this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life,'" she said, before urging others to get regular health checks -- "Your life depends on it."

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star Guerdy Abraira has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The reality TV star and event planner revealed the news Wednesday morning on Instagram, sharing that she "found out some news" about her health back in March.

"I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup," she explained. "I have breast cancer. It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed."

After thanking those who had reached out to check on her over the last few weeks, Abraira, 45, said she's now "preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan." She went on to call the process "intense," before asking fans for "empowerment not pity."

"I will 'guerdyfy' this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life," she continued. "I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage - it is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need."

Abraira ended her post with a message to her fans: "For those who do not get health checks regularly, I urge you to. Your life depends on it."

Abraira, who shares two sons -- Liam, 9, and Miles, 15 -- with husband Russell, received messages of support and well-wishes in the comments of her post from several of her RHOM costars.

"Praying for you 🙏🏼," commented Larsa Pippen, as Marysol Patton added, "Awe Guerdy I love you. You've got this."