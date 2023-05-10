Taylor Swift Fan Compares Nashville Show Delay to Astroworld Tragedy: 'Uncomfortable, Unsafe, Terrified'

Getty / TikTok

"I've never been so scared for my life. I couldn't leave. I couldn't move," she claimed.

When Taylor Swift's third show in Nashville was delayed for a few hours due to a severe weather advisory, one Swiftie was left feeling "uncomfortable, unsafe and terrified."

A woman who attended the Eras Tour on Sunday went viral on TikTok after comparing her shelter-in-place experience to Travis Scott’s horrific Astroworld Festival that claimed the lives of 10 people.

The fan named Andrea posted a video claiming that she felt "terrified" the crowd would lose control when they were forced to take cover for more than three hours under the stadium.

"I love Taylor Swift with all my heart. I'm one of her biggest fans," she began, revealing that she only watched two thirds of the show before leaving. "But I felt uncomfortable, unsafe and terrified at some points yesterday."

"Everyone who was in the lower bowl and floor seats all had to go up underneath the stadium seats where the concessions are and shelter in place until it bypassed," Andrea said, noting that she and her partner held VIP tickets. "At first it was a little crowded, but it was fine. Like we did have some room."

As more time passed, the TikTok user explained that she was "standing shoulder to shoulder with nowhere to go. … I'm 5 feet tall, so everyone was towering over me."

"It got really tight in there," she recalled. "I literally thought it was going to be, like, another Travis Scott fatality. I've never been so scared for my life. I couldn't leave. I couldn't move. There was nowhere to go."

Back in November 2021, 10 people died from compression asphyxia amidst the chaos of a "crowd crush" during Scott's music festival in Houston.

Andrea, who turned off the comments on her video after facing backlash for her comparison, claimed that venue security was "aggressive" as paramedics struggled to navigate through the crowd as "multiple people are dropping left and right and fainting."

"When it was showtime, chaos erupted on the floor. My partner almost got drug [sic] under because of the crowd surges," she said.

"By showtime, I was literally in tears and couldn't enjoy the show," she continued, before sharing that she decided to leave once the storm picked back up. "When lightning started hitting, I had to get out of there because I was not going to be in another crowd situation."

Some fans in the comments criticized Andrea for the extreme comparison.

"No way she compared it to the Travis Scott concert," someone commented.

Another person wrote, "As someone who was actually at astroworld 2021, she could literally never imagine what that was like. as soon as she made the comment I had to stop."

"I know people are calling her dramatic, but I was there on Sunday and it did get really bad at some points when they finally let us in," one user defended.