Hilary Duff Shares One Diet Trick That Gwyneth Paltrow is Already 'In Trouble For'

Getty

"Gwyneth's in trouble for saying this," the "Lizzie Mcguire" star said before sharing this morning routine to "starve off my hunger"

Hilary Duff admits there are times she adheres to similar eating habits as Gwyneth Paltrow's so-called "almond mom" diet.

During an appearance on Molly Sims' "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast, the 35-year-old "How I Met Your Father" star confessed she's had success from skipping morning meals -- something Paltrow faced criticism for sharing publicly.

"Sometimes I try to — you know, Gwyneth's in trouble for saying this — but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and starve off my hunger," Duff explained.

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify episode.

During an appearance on Dear Media's "The Art of Being Well" podcast in March, the goop founder shared her daily meal and fitness plan, with her diet including fasting until noon, bone broth for lunch and vegetables for dinner. Paltrow subsequently received criticism over her bare bones meal plan and what was deemed an "almond mom" diet.

"I usually eat something [at] about 12. And in the morning, I’ll have some things that won't spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee," Paltrow revealed at the time. "But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot the days [sic]. … And then, for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to Paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox."

While Duff may refrain from having a big breakfast everyday, she revealed she often eats more than just coffee in the morning.

"I wake up really hungry," she shared. "I'm obsessed with those cauliflower rounds. They’re so good. It's made of cauliflower, but it looks like pita. … But they're just cauliflower and, like, one other thing. They’re super clean and I put it in the air fryer, make it hard, make it crispy. Put, like, egg salad on top of it. I'll do that or I'll put, like, avocado or, like, a fried egg and a vegan sausage. I'll eat some avocado if I'm feeling time to design the perfect little thing. I do overnight oats."

"I also eat a lot of things that are going in my kids’ lunches in the morning," said the Disney Channel alum, who shares son Luca, 11, with ex Mike Comrie and daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 2, with husband Matthew Koma. "So, lots of calories happen there! I was talking with my doctor and she was like, 'What's your morning like?' [I said], 'If we're being honest, yeah, I eat a chicken nugget in the morning while I'm packing lunches and there's one leftover.' Pop it down the hatch!"

Duff explained she also has a regular workout routine.