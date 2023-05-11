General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Late Costar Jacklyn Zeman: 'A Truly Kind Soul'

The actress, who died following a short battle with cancer, was remembered by current and past costars -- including John Stamos, Rick Springfield and Finola Hughes.

The "General Hospital" family is in mourning following the death of one of the show's stars, Jacklyn Zeman.

Zeman, known for playing Bobbie Spencer on the long-running soap opera since joining the show in 1977, died at the age of 70 following a short battle with cancer, her family told ABC 7.

The show's Executive Producer Frank Valentini revealed the news on Twitter last night.

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," he wrote. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

"Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey," he continued.

The show itself also shared a statement to social media, writing, "Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the 'General Hospital' and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie's family, friends and loved ones."

Some of the show's costars commented on the GH post, including Cameron Mathison, who wrote, "I have no words 💔." Cassandra James also commented, "Omg! So sad. My heart goes out to her loved ones, family & fans. 💖"

"Star Trek" alum Jonathan Frakes, who is married GH star Genie Francis also left a comment, writing, "Such a sweet soul."

Tributes began pouring in for the actress overnight from current and past costars, including Laura Wright, John Stamos, Rick Springfield, Finola Hughes and Eden McCoy -- the latter of whom shared some photos of her with Zeman to her Instagram Story, captioning the posts, "Devastated. Love you forever, Jackie ... I'll miss you."

Keep reading for more tributes.

