General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Late Costar Jacklyn Zeman: 'A Truly Kind Soul'

The actress, who died following a short battle with cancer, was remembered by current and past costars -- including John Stamos, Rick Springfield and Finola Hughes.

The "General Hospital" family is in mourning following the death of one of the show's stars, Jacklyn Zeman.

Zeman, known for playing Bobbie Spencer on the long-running soap opera since joining the show in 1977, died at the age of 70 following a short battle with cancer, her family told ABC 7.

The show's Executive Producer Frank Valentini revealed the news on Twitter last night.

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," he wrote. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

"Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey," he continued.

The show itself also shared a statement to social media, writing, "Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the 'General Hospital' and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie's family, friends and loved ones."

Some of the show's costars commented on the GH post, including Cameron Mathison, who wrote, "I have no words 💔." Cassandra James also commented, "Omg! So sad. My heart goes out to her loved ones, family & fans. 💖"

"Star Trek" alum Jonathan Frakes, who is married GH star Genie Francis also left a comment, writing, "Such a sweet soul."

Tributes began pouring in for the actress overnight from current and past costars, including Laura Wright, John Stamos, Rick Springfield, Finola Hughes and Eden McCoy -- the latter of whom shared some photos of her with Zeman to her Instagram Story, captioning the posts, "Devastated. Love you forever, Jackie ... I'll miss you."

Incredibly stunned 💔 to hear of @JackieZeman Jackie’s passing. Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone. Love to your spirit as it ascends, sweet girl. You left your mark on many of us and you will not be forgotten. Xo pic.twitter.com/DQ6WkYBFkE — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) May 11, 2023 @rickspringfield

I just heard of Jackie Zeman‘s passing late tonight. This is going to take me a minute to process. I can’t believe such a life force as hers has left. Her family and close friends must be absolutely devastated. Please hold them in your hearts. @JackieZeman #RIP @GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/wSsQ4fKdag — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) May 11, 2023 @thejonlindstrom

An absolute legend.

I loved hearing her stories

about the show in the 70s & 80s. Always so kind & down to earth.



You will be so missed, Jackie.

Condelences to her daughters, family & legions of fans who have loved Bobbie Spencer for decades. https://t.co/ju9ZW8P7QM — Parry Shen (@parryshen) May 11, 2023 @parryshen

Devastated to hear the horrible news of #JackieZeman 's passing. Too much bad news coming out of #GeneralHospital these days. Very very sad & hard to believe. 💔 — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) May 11, 2023 @WilliamdeVry1

My earliest memories of my time on General Hospital involve @JackieZeman loving on & mothering me, gently guiding me toward success, where she felt so at home. Beautiful Queen, inside & out. I know everyone who loved her is devastated. My love to her girls, fam, work fam & fans💔 pic.twitter.com/8l4eYQSQCO — Sarah Joy Brown (@sarahjoybrown) May 11, 2023 @sarahjoybrown

Jackie Z was the first person I really got to know back on GH in ‘81. We did many pa’s together and they were always great. She was always the perfect partner. Much later we worked on The Bay. And now I’ll never be able to work with her again. Her spark has gone. By babe. — tristanrogers (@tristanrogers) May 11, 2023 @tristanrogers

So stunned to just learn of Jackie’s passing. She was such a talented and lovely person and legend who never ceased to make us laugh, and smile. We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/QmpISseVhm — Marc Anthony Samuel (@marcasart) May 11, 2023 @marcasart

OH MY, I AM SHOCKED AND SOOO VERY SAD! Jackie Zeman is a LEGEND!!! So many wonderful memories, both personal and professional. Her SPARKLE will be present o General Hospital FOREVER… https://t.co/SQmUQweEmM — John J York (@JohnJYork) May 11, 2023 @JohnJYork

Such a light of love has been lost but I know has gained her wings as the Angel that she was! Incredible woman with a smile that made you smile & so honored to have worked with her! GBYA 🙏🏻❤️ Aunt Jackie #GH #JackieZeman #BobbieSpencer https://t.co/5wfrdOhZ1P — Greg Vaughan (@greg_vaughan) May 11, 2023 @greg_vaughan

I am heartbroken to hear this news. One of the kindest people I have ever met. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. ❤️ https://t.co/XDgouGewE8 — Kathleen Gati (@gatitweets) May 11, 2023 @gatitweets