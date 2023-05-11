Angelina Calls Out Vinny for Putting on a 'Front' with Jersey Shore Costars About His Feelings for Her

MTV

Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino's will-they-won't-they vibe was still going strong all season long on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" -- but she believes he doesn't express his true feelings for her when he's around the rest of the cast.

ICYMI, Angelina said she would date Vinny "full blown" before meeting her now-fiancé Vinny Tortorella, giving Guadagnino a lap dance and even asking him to be her sperm donor throughout the season -- something they revisit in this sneak peek at tonight's reunion special. After a montage of clips, including when where she tells him to "just jerk off in a freaking cup and give [your sperm] to me," the pair talked about their relationship ... and had two very different POVs.

Angelina explained that she believes Vinny acts "differently" when it's just the two of them, versus when they are with their friends.

"He's so different," Angelina said, adding, "You're extra nice and the Vinny I really like when we're not around the fam. But when we're around them, I think you put on this front, or you act a little differently like you don't like me. Not saying you like me, or you love me, but you do act a little different."

For his part, Vinny noted, "I think we all act differently when we're just seeing each other on a random Tuesday versus when we're all together as a group."

Angelina doubled down on her opinion, telling Vinny, "I'm trying to say there's a difference in your tone and the way you are to me or what you say to me. And you know it's true!"

"It's a different dynamic," Vinny reiterated, comparing the vibe when they're just hanging out one-on-one at his place as opposed to being with the entire cast.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino praised her for being "very brave" for putting her feelings out there on the show ... before Pauly D added, "Sounds like love to me! Sounds like love."