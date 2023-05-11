Katie Maloney Shocked by Raquel's Sandoval Sex Talk with Ariana, Wild Theory on When Schwartz Knew

Bravo

"Vanderpump Rules" star Katie Maloney had no idea Raquel Leviss talked with Ariana Madix about her intimacy problems with Tom Sandoval while actively cheating with him until she saw it on TV, calling it "the most nefarious thing I've ever seen."

We may never know the full truth of what was going on inside Raquel Leviss' head while she was duplicitously sleeping with Tom Sandoval and offering emotional support as best friend to the woman he was cheating on, Ariana Madix, but Katie Maloney has her own ideas.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that she watched that cringey intimacy talk between Raquel and Ariana on the latest episode with her "jaw on the floor."

"This is the most nefarious thing I've ever seen happen," said the reality star. Fellow guest -- and "Pump Rules" super-fan -- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" star Karen Gillan echoed the sentiment, exclaiming, "The audacity!"

Both women agreed with Andy that Raquel was trying to convince Ariana to break up with Sandoval during that talk. It sounded to Katie like Raquel had a clear agenda there, since Sandoval didn't seem able to break up with Ariana on his own (remember, he told Howie Mandel that Ariana wouldn't let him, as if he couldn't just do it anyway).

Katie had all kind of interesting theories during her appearance, including when, how and why Tom Schwartz found out about the affair. It was all about logistics in her theory, and reining Raquel in ... and it makes a whole lot of sense.

"I think, right after the wedding, after [Schwartz] and Raquel kiss, is when Sandoval told him, because I think Raquel was playing funny games with Sandoval, maybe trying to make him jealous because, you know, well I'm single, I can do what I want," Katie theorized. "You have a girlfriend, so I'm gonna go kiss your friend."

"So then Sandoval came and put a kibosh on it and told Schwartz that him and Raquel have a thing going on so Schwartz wouldn't pursue Raquel," she continued. "Doesn't that make sense? So now, Schwartz knows about it but Schwartz isn't going to do anything about it because he's been Sandoval's, like, vault for years."

What no one could understand was why Raquel would be kissing on Schwartz while she was also actively in an intimate affair with Sandoval. Was it not enough to be wrecking one relationship, she had to try and make things even more complicated?

As for the "audacity" Karen mentioned earlier, both women again agreed that they were stunned at Scwhartz making cracks about Raquel's type, when it comes to guys, is ones that are taken. "In hindsight, wow, you're just over here making inside jokes," said Katie. "That's so dark."

The women did differ on what might happen between Sandoval and Raquel. Katie stands by her assertion on her previous appearance that they should probably give a serious relationship a go ... because what else have they got?

"I still think maybe they should give it a shot because they've blown up their lives," she said. "May as well."

Karen wasn't so sure that would work, though, basing her theory on Sandoval's dating and cheating history. "I would say this is going to crash and burn as quickly as it started," she theorized, before adding, "But with him, I could actually just see him falling into a years-long thing again and then-- I'm sorry, but, like, maybe just repeating the pattern."

Even as she said it, she was a bit horrorstruck at her own words, exclaiming, "Oh god, that's awful. These are real people. I have to remind myself of that."

While the reunion is in the rear-view mirror for Katie and Andy, it hasn't yet aired for Karen or the viewing audience at home. So she got excited when Andy said she'd get "more clarity" on the whole scandal, "the timeline and how this happened and all of that."

Conversely, though, Katie said that since they filmed that explosive reunion, she's gone back and forth from feeling angry some days to "even more angry" on others. She also said, "We didn't get enough answers." We'll all have to wait to find out.

Next week is the Season 10 finale of "Vanderpump Rules" and it's all gonna hit the fan, Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.