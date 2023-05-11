Lala Kent Claims Vanderpump Rules Scenes Were Edited After Scandoval

Getty

On Tuesday's episode of her "Give Them Lala" podcast, the reality star detailed the alleged changes producers made after the cheating scandal, and also shared an off-screen moment featuring Ariana Madix getting "furious" after Kent questioned Sandoval's behavior at a party.

"I told you guys that we did not have any editing placed in the episode until Scandoval happened. I did speak too soon," Lala, 32, said. "Now remember, what I see beforehand is not always what makes it onto the television screen."

Last week's episode featured the now-infamous Labor Day party situation. Ariana learned her grandmother died while Sandoval was at the gathering in Newport Beach. After she asked him to come home, Tom lied, claiming he couldn't get a ride, but he actually stayed at the party for a couple of hours longer, and was with Raquel.

In the episode, Lala narrated how it all went down, with the show featuring vlog footage from the party itself. And according to Kent, her narration was added after Scandoval came to light, in addition to Scheana Shay's video from the party.

"What was added in after Scandoval is they had me narrate what happened [during the gathering]," she said on her podcast, claiming that she told producers about the situation. "It mattered enough for me to pull Ariana aside and have that conversation with her."

Lala added that it "wasn't a mind-blowing" scene, but rather it showed Tom "wasn't showing up" for Ariana.

"For me, I was like, 'This is strange,'" she said, before claiming, "I watched [Raquel and Sandoval]. No cameras. No Ariana around. And then it became a thing after Scandoval happened that they didn't have any footage. ... They got footage [from Scheana's vlog] to add into the scene."

"Now we are starting to have interviews after Scandoval happened and scenes [from before] that may not have made it," Kent added. "Some of these scenes may not have made it -- they were absolutely filmed pre-Scandoval -- that may have been insignificant at the time that became very significant."

Meanwhile, Lala also claimed Ariana became "furious" after she brought up what really happened to Sandoval at the Labor Day party.

In the episode, Madix called Sandoval over and confronted him directly over what actually went down. However, Lala said on her podcast that Ariana stopped production before she confronted Sandoval as she was so "upset" that Kent mentioned the situation.

"When I bring it up, Ariana gets furious -- to the point where production steps in -- because she says, 'I'm not doing this. Production always tries to do this to my relationship.' I want to say [they briefly paused filming] before Tom came in," Lala shared. "Cameras went down because she was very upset that I was bringing this up."