Blac Chyna Compares Herself to Old Photos of Her 'Crazy' Face, Shows Up Lips 'Went Down' Since Removing Filler

As she celebrates her 35th birthday as Angela White, the reality star also reunites with her mom -- who got a new tattoo over her heart in honor of her daughter.

Blac Chyna marked her 35th birthday by reflecting on her recent change in appearance, after deciding to remove her fillers and reverse some of her cosmetic procedures earlier this year.

The reality star, who is now going by Angela White and celebrated her b-day yesterday, took to Instagram on Friday to share a couple throwback pictures of what she used to look like ... before posting a video in which she remarked on how different she looks today.

"That face was looking crazy. That first picture was a couple months before I took out all the filler," she said after looking at the photos. "I look so much better. Ladies, that ain’t the way!"

She also pointed out her lips, showing how much they "went down, thank god" since the dissolving process.

"I love you guys, please don't ever do the fillers -- it is not worth it," she added.

In another video she shared on Thursday, her actual birthday, White is seen reuniting with her mother Tokyo Tony.

While the two have often had a rocky and contentious relationship, they appeared to be in a very good place -- with Tony even showing off the brand new tattoo she got in honor of her daughter.

The ink, right over her heart, is of Angela's first name. In the footage, the two hug, before Tony pulls her daughter to the floor in an embrace. "That's my baby," she says, after showing off the new piece.

The model said getting baptized in May 2022 was a "big part" of her decision to step away from OnlyFans.

Angela -- who is mom to son King Cairo, 10, and daughter Dream Kardashian, 6, -- also shared that moving forward she "trust[s] God in every step" in her life, and has a Christian support group which has been for her spiritually while she makes drastic changes in her life.

While speaking to DailyMail.com, Angela described the process as "rewarding."