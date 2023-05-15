Heather Locklear's Daughter Ava Sambora Graduates With Master's from USC

Getty/Instagram

"I hope she can help anyone who is struggling. I've been there," wrote Locklear, after her daughter got her degree in family and marriage therapy.

Heather Locklear is one proud mama!

Ava Sambora, whom the 61-year-old "Melrose Place" alum shares with ex-husband Richie Sambora, graduated from the University of Southern California with a master's degree in marriage and family therapy on Friday.

Sharing a photo Sunday from the ceremony, Locklear congratulated her daughter on the milestone achievement.

"Such a proud mama," Locklear captioned a photo of the 25-year-old accepting her diploma on stage. "Congratulations my baby, with your masters in MFT. With your hard work and perseverance and kind [heart.]"

"I love you to the moon and back," Sambora responded in the comments. "My mommy!!! Thank you!!"

Ava also wrote about her graduation on her own page, sharing her official portraits while adding she was "beyond grateful for the past two years and all the wonderful people I met along the way." She also exclaimed, "Cheers to the class of 2023!"

Fans flocked to the comments of Heather's post congratulate the recent graduate, as well as her parents for the support they've given to their daughter.

"Congrats to the parents. You deserve a pat on the back. You jewel deserves her accolades," one follower wrote. Another commented, "God BLESS her on her journey… and BLESS you, Heather, for your transparency..SO refreshing ❤️🙏🏻🥰."

Heather responded to some of her followers, writing, "Thank you all for the likes. I did nothing for this therapist. She's a jewel 🙏🏻 I hope she can help anyone who is struggling. I've been there."

The "Perfect Man" actress has been waiting to celebrate her daughter’s academic achievements.

Last month, Locklear revealed she had received an invitation to Ava's graduation ceremony in a video posted to Instagram. The letter was addressed to "Mommy and Bonus Dad," referring to Heather's boyfriend Chris Heisser.