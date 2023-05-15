Riley Keough Pays Tribute to Late Lisa Marie Presley on Mother's Day

Getty

This is Keough's first Mother's Day after Presley died at age 54 on January 12

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the actress shared a throwback photo of Presley and her father Danny Keough holding her as an infant.

She captioned the image: "Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for."

Instagram

Danny and Lisa were married from 1988 - 1994; they also shared son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at 27 in 2020.

Presley died earlier this year at age 54 on January 12.

Riley, meanwhile, is mother to a baby girl she welcomed with Ben Smith-Petersen last year -- they have not yet revealed their daughter's name or other details about their child.

Smith-Petersen revealed they were parents during a memorial service for Presley in January at Graceland.

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," he read on behalf of his wife in a touching eulogy. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."