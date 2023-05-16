Kim Kardashian Pays Off Legal Fees for Over 50 Women for Mother’s Day

Getty / Instagram

The women all had leftover legal fees related to probation or parole

Kim Kardashian is committed to making a difference in the lives of mothers throughout the United States.

This Mother's Day, the 42-year-old reality star revealed she partnered with Michael Rubin — co-chair of REFORM Alliance — in order to pay off the legal fees of more than 50 mothers who are on probation or parole across the country.

These women accumulated their fees after being placed on either probation or parole. The costs can provide significant challenges for the mothers and can derail the progress they've made and hinder care for their children.

According to Kardashian, the women selected had made strides in their rehabilitation and had a proven track record of success. The only road blocks that remained were their outstanding financial obligations.

"Thousands of mothers are stuck on probation or parole just because they can't afford to pay off their restitution, fines, and fees," the Skims founder captioned a Reel posted to Instagram. "While on probation they are at constant risk of being returned to prison or jail — not for committing a new crime but for technical violations like missing a meeting with their probation officer."

Now that the women are debt free, she and Rubin hope to "give these women the second chance they've earned."

The Reel featured a Zoom conversation that included Kardashian, Rubin and Jessica Jackson from the organization and three mothers Danielle, Drew and Tarlexus who received payments.

"This is going to take a lot of stress off me financially, mentally, and I really appreciate you guys," Tarlexus shared while Drew explained, "This is actually not just making a difference. This is life changing. I don't even know where to begin to express my gratitude. I'm going to do so much with this newfound freedom."

"Thank you so much. It means so much to me. You know, I shouldn't be punished because I couldn't afford to pay it off," Danielle said.

Kardashian replied, "I hope this little bit can just continue to motivate you and push you to exactly where you're supposed to be."

"It's hard to fathom what these mothers have to go through," the “Kardashians” star said in a press release. "All they want is the chance to rebuild their lives, and yet our system keeps them stuck in an endless cycle of supervision. I want to do my part to give these women the second chance they've earned."