Severed Hand Found on Sidewalk, Police Looking for Sword-Wielding Suspect

Getty

After cops found a severed hand in Riverside, California they got a call from a local hospital regarding a patient missing a hand -- "this was, of course, related," say police.

Police in Riverside, California made a curious and shocking discovery on Mother's Day weekend when they found a severed human hand on a sidewalk.

Later that evening, authorities received a call from a local hospital reporting they had a patient with a missing hand.

According to police, the victim claimed his extremity "was cut off by someone swinging a sword." The injured man is said to be in his 60s and homeless. Per authorities, he is expected to survive.

Riverside police spokesperson, officer Ryan Railsback, per the LA Times said: "Officers found the hand and what appeared to be a crime scene, and around the same time an adult male in his 60s showed up at a local hospital missing a hand."

"This was, of course, related," he said.

Railsback said police believe the victim and the suspect are "homeless and familiar with each other," according to NBC News.