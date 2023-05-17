Andy Cohen Recreates Totally Nude Photo from 30 Years Ago, Housewives React In Shock

Getty

"Hot then, hotter now" said one Housewives star, while another said they "will never be over" his long hair in the throwback photo.

Andy Cohen left his Bravo family shook on Tuesday, after sharing a nude photo of himself to Instagram.

The "Watch What Happens Live" host posted two images of himself in the buff to the app this morning -- one of him now, at age 54, and another from 30 years ago, when he would have been in his 20s.

"Thirty years ago, I posed for photographer @spencertunick ... And I did it again," he captioned the post, before then explaining why he stripped down for the 'gram.

"May is #SkinCancerAwareness Month and I'm partnering with @eltamdskincare to remind you all to wear sunscreen and #GetNaked ... for a skin check with your dermatologist," he wrote, before urging followers to tag any friends who might "need this reminder."

His fans all seemed to love the two images, while a few "Real Housewives" stars popped into the comments to praise him for the shoot. Many followers commented on his hair in the throwback photo, as his shoulder-length locks were considerably longer than any 'do he's rocked in recent years.

"Wow amazing I love this ❤️" wrote RHONJ's Teresa Giudice, while RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff added, "You look amazing!! And thanks for the reminder to get checked!"

RHONJ's Margaret Josephs commented, "Hot then hotter now 🔥🔥👏👏❤️💋👧🏼," while costar Dolores Catania said, "Wow 🙌."

Friend and comedian Amy Sedaris also commented, "Lookin good Andy 👀👀👀"

