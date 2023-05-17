Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She Urged Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David to 'Write Me More'

Getty

"Well, I never really approached it from the perspective of my gender, per se," Louis-Dreyfus said. "I wanted to just play ball with everybody."

In the early days of "Seinfeld" Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she had to campaign to get her iconic character Elaine Benes more screen time.

In conversation with Daily Beast podcast "The Last Laugh," the actress said she would regularly urge Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David to write more material for her on the show.

"Well, I never really approached it from the perspective of my gender, per se," Louis-Dreyfus began. "I wanted to just play ball with everybody."

"I'm not going to lie, in the beginning, I didn’t always have a lot to do in certain episodes," she said. "And I would go to Larry and Jerry multiple times and say, 'Hey, you guys, write me more, I need to be in this show more.' That's what I just kept doing. And they did."

"But you see, they didn't write for me as a woman," the actress continued. "They just wrote for me, for this character, as opposed to this gender, which I think is instructive in a lot of ways from a writing point of view."