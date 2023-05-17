Khloe Kardashian Addresses Rumors She's Back with Tristan Thompson After Kim's Support

Getty

Khloe Kardashian is addressing rumors that she's back with ex Tristan Thompson.

As shared by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs on Wednesday, the reality star responded to a fan account speculating Khloe and Tristan were back together after the former's sister Kim Kardashian supported the latter at multiple Lakers games.

"Allegedly he's back with Koko so maybe she's soft launching the idea so everyone is prepared & doesn't give Koko a hard time," the post from the fan account read.

Khloe -- who shares 5-year-old daughter True and a 9-month-old son with Tristan -- fired back in a lengthy comment on the post, and denied the claims she's again in a relationship with the NBA star.

"Stop pushing this narrative. It's tiring," she wrote. "But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point. It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel."

"Have fun .... Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life," Khloe added.

She went on to use Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick as an "example," noting that she "will forever support him," and called him her "brother."

"It's just not an nba stage," Khloe said.