Liam Payne Reveals He's More Than 100 Days Sober: 'Super Happy'

Getty

Payne previously said his problem with alcohol began during his days in One Direction

Liam Payne is celebrating a milestone in his sobriety.

The 29-year-old One Direction alum revealed that he's been more than a 100 days sober as he makes plans to tour his unreleased sophomore album.

"I'm sober now over 100 days," Payne explained in an interview with iFL TV. "I feel amazing. I feel really, really good, and the support from the fans and everything has been really, really good, so I'm super happy."

Back in June 2021, the "Strip That Down" singer first opened up about issues with drugs and alcohol.

"It was only until I saw myself after that I was like, 'All right, I need to fix myself,'" he shared on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast and revealed, at the time, that he was more than a month sober. "It was like a few pictures of me on a boat and I'm all, like, bloated out, and I call it pills-and-booze face….My face was just like 10 times more than it is now. And I just didn't like myself very much, so then I made a change."

Payne's battle with substances began during his One Direction days. The former boy band member claimed that management didn't know how to handle the height of the group's fame and recalled how they would often lock them in their rooms for security.

According to the singer, the isolation often led to heavy drinking in his hotel rooms.

"The problem we had in the band—and I don't blame anybody for this. I don't want to seem like I'm whining or moaning, 'Oh my god, look at my life' whatever. But it feels to me like, when we were in the band, the best way to secure us, because of how big it got, was to just lock us in a room. And, of course, what is in the room? A minibar," Liam said. "So at a certain point, I thought, 'Well, I'm going to have a party for one,' and that just seemed to carry on throughout many years of my life."