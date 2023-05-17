Randall Emmett Reacts to Upcoming 'Scandal' Doc, Slams Ex Lala Kent

Getty

The film producer called the doc "nothing more than a vindictive hit piece" and "a cheap attempt to capitalize on the current 'Vanderpump Rules' fever," seemingly referring to Scandoval.

Randall Emmett is weighing in on the upcoming release of the new Hulu documentary, "The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump," which investigates the various controversies surrounding the film producer.

While speaking to Page Six on Tuesday, the 52-year-old blasted the ABC News Studios and LA Times Studios doc, slammed the June 2022 Los Angeles Times exposé about the allegations against him, and also called out his ex Lala Kent.

Among the allegations featured in the LA Times exposé were accusations Emmett offered roles in his films to women in exchange for sexual favors. Randall "staunchly" denied the allegations. Lala also spoke to the outlet for the piece, recalling an alleged violent altercation with Emmett in October 2021, which she said went down after she confronted him about his alleged infidelity. Randall also denied those allegations.

“Almost one year ago the Los Angeles Times wrote a highly biased and factually inaccurate hit piece on me," Randall began. "One of the writers, Amy Kaufman, seemed to have a personal vendetta against me, I believe due to her alleged friendship with my ex Lala Kent."

"Among other things, the article contained fictitious and greatly exaggerated stories made up by a few former disgruntled employees who had been dismissed," he said.

"Lala was also a participant in this fiasco, likely because I have been fighting for 50/50 joint legal custody of our child," Emmett added of Kent, who did not participate in the documentary. (Randall and Lala, 32, split in October 2021 following a three-year engagement. The former couples share 2-year-old daughter Ocean.)

Meanwhile, Emmett told Page Six why he decided not to take part in the documentary.

"I declined to participate because it very quickly became apparent to me the film was going to be as biased, if not more so, than the article on which it was based," he said.

According to Randall, "numerous people were contacted to participate in this documentary and most declined." He also said he was "told people were encouraged to speak negatively about me while the vast majority had only positive things to say" and those featured in the doc were "the ones who had very definite agendas."

"It also appears to me that very little if any fact-checking took place, with a complete absence of any journalistic integrity whatsoever," Emmett said, before calling the doc "nothing more than a vindictive hit piece" and "a cheap attempt to capitalize on the current 'Vanderpump Rules' fever," seemingly referring to Scandoval.

"My family, the people with whom I work and those who matter in my life all know the truth and my accomplishments; I have nothing to prove," he said.

The LA Times addressed Emmett's comments in a statement to Page Six.

"The Los Angeles Times stands behind its reporting on Randall Emmett," the statement read. "Two veteran entertainment journalists, Amy Kaufman and Meg James, reviewed hundreds of court filings and Emmett’s internal company records and interviewed three dozen former associates in the course of an investigation that published last year. If Emmett would like to dispute any of the facts in our reporting or the information that Kaufman and James share in the documentary, we welcome him to do so."

Per ABC, "The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump" features "an investigation into many of the shocking claims against Emmett, which include allegations of race discrimination, workplace abuse, and questionable on-set behavior towards actor Bruce Willis as his mental acuity declined -- all of which Emmett denies."

While Kent isn't in the 90-minute doc, it includes "special access to interview footage" of the reality star, who "opens up about her tumultuous relationship with Emmett and how she learned about the accusations against her ex-fiancé."

Lala's mother and brother, Lisa and Easton Burningham, were among those who were interviewed for the doc. According to ABC, the two "describe alarming, never-before-told claims of Emmett's alleged mistreatment towards Kent, exclusively recount what they regard as Emmett’s disturbing behavior when Kent gave birth to their daughter, and Kent's escape from their shared home."