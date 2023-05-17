Tom Sandoval Has Complete Breakdown with LVP Over Ariana Madix on Vanderpump Rules Finale

Bravo

Both Tom and Ariana met with Lisa Vanderpump separately for emotionally-charged conversations -- as Lisa called out his "web of deceit."

Lisa Vanderpump found herself comforting both Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix on the season finale of "Vanderpump Rules," after Tom's affair with Raquel Leviss became very public knowledge.

The two showed up to LVP's Villa Rosa separately on Wednesday night's episode, with Madix visiting first ... and immediately breaking down into tears in Lisa's arms while hugging her. Their meeting took place about 2-3 days after the Scandoval news broke.

"I've been trying to lean into my anger because it's the only thing that keeps me from dry heaving," Madix told her, as Vanderpump said nobody ever "suspected a thing" was going on between Tom and Raquel. "When did this start, this web of deceit?" Vanderpump asked, before wondering if Tom Schwartz knew about it as well.

Ariana had no clear answers there, though she would confront Schwartz over that later in the hour.

When Lisa said it seemed Raquel had "disappeared off the face of the earth," Madix said that's exactly what she should do. "She should literally move to another state and move her name back to Rachel or some other name she can fake because she will not be welcome in this town," Madix said, before breaking down in tears once again.

"I just hate him so much," she added, while Lisa comforted her by telling her she'll "get through this" and come out better on the other side.

Later in the hour, Sandoval also swung by Lisa's ... and she did not look happy to see him. Not only was she visibly disappointed, she said she wasn't in the mood to offer him a hug either.

"I didn't want to hurt her and Ariana has a hard time trusting people," said Sandoval, as Lisa pointed out how this situation won't help much.

He then reiterated his claim that he and Raquel planned to tell Ariana everything before the reunion -- because "there's no way we could feel like a human being, either one of us" if Ariana defended either of them during filming.

"I would love to be able to have a conversation with her when she's not so angry with me," he said, bursting into tears. "I don't know if I'll ever have that chance, which kills me."

He then had a total breakdown, hyperventilating after getting out of his chair to sob against one of LVP's sliding glass doors. She walked over to comfort him, telling him that it would "get better from here on out."

In a confessional, she said she wouldn't turn her back on Tom, but also "will never do anything but condemn what he did." She added that the whole cast has been "guilty of things," while adding, "maybe not quite to this level."

The conversation ended with Sandoval saying he wants Ariana "to be happy" and to "get the love that she deserves" from someone else. "She deserves more," he added, with which LVP agreed.

"You're not a bad person, Tom, you just did a bad thing," she told him. "Make sure you know that."