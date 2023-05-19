Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Celebrate Ireland Baldwin Giving Birth to Baby Girl

Getty / Instagram

It's official, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are grandparents!

Following the arrival of baby Holland, Hilaria took to Instagram to send her congratulations to her stepdaughter Ireland Baldwin for welcoming her first child.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion with a family photo of the brood she shares with her husband. "All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here!!!" she captioned the photo. "Congratulations to the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre. We love you so very much!"

Alec followed suit and shared a tribute post to his eldest daughter, he wrote alongside a throwback photo of Ireland sitting on his lap as a child, "My first baby had her first baby, much love to the three of you!"

Baldwin shares the 27-year-old model with his ex-wife Kim Basinger. In addition to Ireland, the "Rust" actor is also father to Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 8 months -- all of whom he shares with Hilaria.

On Thursday, Ireland took to Instagram to share a joint post with boyfriend RAC announcing the arrival of their newborn baby.

The model posted a photo of herself cuddling with her baby girl with RAC by her side, she simply captioned the pic, "Holland."

On New Year's Eve, Baldwin and RAC revealed they were expecting their first child in a joint post on Instagram. Alongside a photo of a sonogram, Baldwin wrote, "Happy New Year ❤️."

At the time, Ireland also shared a photo of a positive pregnancy test to her Instagram Stories, in addition to a shot of herself sitting in front of the toilet, writing, "If I haven't gotten back to you RE goodtimes, projects, inquiries, responding in general... it's because this was me for the past while. I'm not ignoring you."