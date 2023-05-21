Honey Boo Boo Graduates High School, Reveals Future Plans

Instagram

"Mama June" Shannon is in attendance as her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson graduates high school -- also present is Alana's sister and legal guardian, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, alongside other friends and family as the former "Toddlers & Tiaras" star steps into the next chapter of her life.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has come a long way from the little girl getting amped up on "Toddlers & Tiaras" and then sharing her whole family's life on reality television for years.

While she's been through a lot of ups and downs in her young life, including seeing sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird become her legal guardian after her mother, "Mama June" Shannon, lost control of her life for many years due to addiction.

Now, though, the family was reunited to celebrate Alana coming through her extremely unorthodox childhood to achieve one of life's first great milestones, high school graduation.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Lauryn celebrated Alana's achievement with a post including video and photos from the big day. "To say I'm proud would be an understatement," she captioned the vide in part.

"To be there a witness this next chapter I'm amazed," the caption continued. "Amazed at how much you've grown, how beautiful your soul is, & most importantly how far you've come against all odds."

"I cant wait to see what this next chapter in your life holds," Lauryn concluded her message. "Please always know i'm your biggest fan & always & forever gonna be screaming the loudest for you. I love you lana 🥰"

"Mama June" also shared the video to her Instagram of the family hooting and hollering for Alana as she crossed the stage to receive her diploma. "I'm so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time," the proud mama captioned her share.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Later that evening, June followed up her post with another, including additional images of Alana and the family, as well as a heartfelt message for her daughter.

She praised her daughter for never giving up, even though she seemed to want to at times, and expressed her deep love and just how proud she was of Alana's accomplishment.

The proud mother also shared a post from Alana's high school that featured a "Senior Spotlight" Q&A session that revealed what Alana is hoping to do with her life in this next chapter, per InTouch Weekly.

"After graduation I'm looking forward to continuing my studies at GMC for right now," Alana answered. "But in August, [I'm] going to Regis University to major in neonatal nursing."

She hinted at how she has approached her young life, shouldering a lot of responsibility at a young age. When she was asked what she might tell her younger self, Alana replied, "Don't play around and get to work. You got too many people counting on you and too much money to make."

Pinned to the top of her own Instagram page, Alana admitted she was proud of her accomplishments, sharing a slideshow of senior pictures, in a post from April 29. "I am so proud of myself and how far I have [come] there were points that I didn't even think I would make it this far," she wrote, "but I made it. 🎓"