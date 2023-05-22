Kim Kardashian Wants to Avoid 'Same Mistakes' In Dating Nearly A Year After Pete Davidson Split

Getty

Kim Kardashian wants to take her time when it comes to welcoming another romantic partner into her life -- particularly as a mother of four.

The reality star opened up about dating on the latest episode of "On Purpose With Jay Shetty" podcast, where she admitted: "I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone."

"I definitely will take my time, and I think there's so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life," Kim explained. "If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me."

"It's obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it?" she continued. "There's so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it."

"There's so much going on that I'm not lonely, and I think that that is really important," Kim added. "I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be."

Kim's third marriage was to Kanye West, whom she shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. The two split in February 2021 and finally reached a divorce settlement in November 2022.

Amid the publicly messy divorce, Kim began dating SNL star Pete Davidson. The two enjoyed a romance spanning from November 2021 to August 2022.