Melissa McCarthy Recalls 'Volatile' Set, Left Her & Crew 'Weeping'

The Little Mermaid star, who now has a "no screamers or crazy egos" ban, says "I did work for someone once who ran such a volatile, hostile set that it made me physically ill"

Melissa McCarthy is opening up about an allegedly awful on-set experience.

While the star did not name names she did say the experience made her "physically ill" until one day she'd had enough.

Speaking with The Guardian, McCarthy talked about how she and husband and creative partner Ben Falcone have a "no screamers or crazy egos" ban on their productions.

When asked by the outlet if she's personally run into those types in Hollywood, the actress took a pause before launching into an experience she described as truly volatile.

"I did work for someone once who ran such a volatile, hostile set that it made me physically ill," she began. "My eyes were swelling up, I was absorbing all of this nuttiness."

"There were people weeping, visibly so upset by this one person," she continued. "And I think that’s why the manipulation worked, because to get to me, this person would fire people I loved, which kept me quiet. It was very effective."

But it all came to an end when she just decided it was over.

"Then one day, I was like, 'It stops today!' I just kept saying to them, it stops, it stops. And I know now I'll never keep quiet again."

She gave no further details on the matter.

McCarthy can next be seen as Ursula in the upcoming "The Little Mermaid" arriving in theaters May 26.