Taylor Swift: Woman Goes Into Labor in Parking Lot of Eras Tour Stop

Getty

"There were clearly pregnant women at this show and they were having as much fun as everybody else," said the Foxborough fire dept.

A Taylor Swift fan went into labor in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

The woman delivered her child at a local hospital, say fire department officials.

"There was a woman in the parking lot who felt like she was in labor, we went to her area, she was evaluated, transported to the hospital," Foxborough Fire Assistant Chief Thomas Buckley told Fox News Digital.

"You weren’t allowed to get into the parking lots without a [concert] ticket," Buckley added. "There were clearly pregnant women at this show and they were having as much fun as everybody else."

The local fire department also told WPRI the woman called 9-1-1 at approximately 11:30 PM on Saturday -- Swift's 45-song set ended approximately five minutes earlier at 11:25 PM.