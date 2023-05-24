Tina Turner Dead at 83

Getty

A rep for the singer said she died "after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland."

Legendary singer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83, a spokesperson revealed Wednesday.

The representative told Sky News: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland."

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the rep added.

Turner -- who had hits such as "What's Love Got to Do with It" and "Proud Mary" -- leaves behind four children.

The star's Instagram also announced the sad news Wednesday, writing: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow."