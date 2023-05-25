Cher Visited Tina Turner in Last Days: 'So She Knows We Haven't Forgotten Her'

Getty

"We were laughing like crazy," Cher says of visiting Turner in Switzerland. "She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick and not wanting people to know about it."

Cher has shared she was able to spend time with her old friend Tina Turner before her death.

The 83-year-old singer's passing was announced on Wednesday, following a long illness.

Speaking with MSNBC in the wake of Turner's death, the 77-year-old "Goddess of Pop" said she visited her friend at her Zurich, Switzerland home to pay respects and to let the "What's Love Got to Do with It" singer know she wasn't forgotten.

WATCH: Cher reflects on her close friend Tina Turner's legendary life.



"There was no other person like her. There was no other person who could come close to who she was."

"I started going to visit her because I thought, 'I need to put this time into our friendship, so she knows we haven't forgotten her,'" Cher said.

"So we all took turns going and spending time with her and it made her happy."

She recalled Turner telling her, "I can't spend too much time."

However, she said, "Then five hours later we were laughing like crazy…She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick and not wanting people to know about it."

The official cause of death has not yet been released by Turner's family, however it is widely known the singer had a long history of health struggles.