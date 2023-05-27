1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Posts Unfiltered Photos Without Oxygen Tube

Instagram

"6 beautiful photos of myself without filters," wrote the TLC star, who underwent bariatric surgery last year.

"1000-Lb Sisters" star Tammy Slaton is getting vulnerable with her fans following her dramatic weight loss transformation.

On Saturday, the reality star shared several stunning selfies on Instagram, admitting that she didn't use any filters to edit the photos. In the shots, below, Slaton also posed without her oxygen tube, which she has worn in the past.

The TLC star rocked a jean jacket, floral-printed top and glasses in the pics.

"6 beautiful photos of myself without filters," Slaton captioned her post.

Fans and Slaton's pals alike praised the 36-year-old in the comments section of her post.

"So proud of you❤️," wrote Dr. Eric Smith, who performed Slaton's weight loss surgery.

"Beautiful! Congrats on your health journey, you look amazing and you're a star," added podcast host, Sarah Fraser.

"You look great, congratulations, all your hard work shows. You are glowing from the inside out. Keep going beautiful .❤️," a fan wrote, while another said, "Congratulations on your journey! You've accomplished so much! Proud of you!"

This comes a little over two months after Slaton revealed the results of her weight loss surgery back in March.

At the time, she shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, showing off her dramatic weight loss transformation after she underwent bariatric surgery last year.

Slaton -- who has been open about her struggles with both food and alcohol -- has dropped over 300 pounds, per The Sun.

Her post featured a series of selfies taken outside, with her appearance reflecting her weight loss.

As documented in a February episode of "1000-LB Sisters," Slaton -- who at one point weighed over 700 pounds -- was approved to get bariatric surgery after she reached her weight loss goal of 550 pounds. The Sun reported in November 2022 that Tammy underwent the procedure the last summer in Lexington, Kentucky.