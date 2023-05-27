Missing Soap Actor Jefferson Machado Found Dead, Buried in Trunk

Getty

According to the Machado family lawyer, the 44-year-old actor's body was found with signs of strangulation.

South American soap star Jefferson Machado -- who had been missing since January -- has reportedly been found dead in Brazil.

As reported by Rio de Janeiro news outlet, R7, earlier this week, the 44-year-old's body was discovered buried in a trunk, and covered in concrete, in the backyard of a home in Campo Grande, Brazil on Monday.

The Machado family lawyer, Jairo Magalhães, shared the news of Machado's death via a statement on Facebook.

“It is with regret that I share the sad news of the passing of actor Jeff Machado, whose body was found with strangulation signs," Magalhães said. "This discovery confronts us with the cruelty present in our society, motivating us to seek truth and justice in the face of such impactful cases."

"Preliminary information indicates that the actor's body was found in a trunk, buried in a hole of considerable depth. This situation deeply saddens us and indignant in the face of the suffering faced by Jeff," he added.

Magalhães went on to note that his "commitment as a lawyer is to seek tirelessly for truth and justice" and his "responsibility to ensure that everyone involved in this brutal crime is held accountable and punished, and that Jeff's family finds the support they need to get through this very painful time."

While speaking to R7, Magalhães further elaborated on the state of Machado's body. Regarding what he described as "strangulation signs" found on Machado's body, Magalhães said Machado had a "line" on his neck.

The lawyer added, "He had his arms tied behind his head and buried in a trunk that is very similar to the ones in his own house."

Magalhães also told R7 that the home where Machado's body was found was being rented by his friend, with the outlet noting that the unidentified friend is being investigated by authorities.