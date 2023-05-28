11 Celebs Who Got Super Candid About Cheating In Relationships

Getty

These celebs talk about relationship ending rumors and discoveries -- and what they've learned

Dealing with a breakup is always difficult, but when a relationship ends because of infidelity, it can make the heartbreak even worse.

And when a celebrity couple splits because of alleged cheating, the gossip is usually broadcast around the world -- making a private situation that much more painful.

Although it may be a difficult topic to discuss at first, many celebs have chosen to share their story and spill the tea about their allegedly unfaithful partners. Their candid confessions not only makes them more relatable, but hopefully helps others going through the same thing.

Find out what these stars had to say...

Khloé Kardashian has been in her fair share of tumultuous relationships, including her first marriage to ex Lamar Odom. During their relationship, Lamar was allegedly unfaithful on multiple occasions, which she says she never anticipated at the time.

"Lamar was so great at making me feel like I was the only one and I was this princess, so I never speculated about his cheating. He was so good. Nothing was on his cell phones," Khloé later recalled in a discussion on The Howard Stern Show.

She claimed that most of his affairs were organized on an assistant's phone and when she made the discovery, she was "genuinely blown away" and "humiliated." Despite the situation, Khloé says she doesn’t have regrets and still cares for him -- and understands he’s “had a really f--ked up deck of cards dealt to him his entire life."

Gwen Stefani went through a public divorce with ex Gavin Rossdale after he allegedly cheated on her with their children’s nanny. Looking back, Gwen says the revelation “shattered” her dreams and was the beginning of a dark period in her life -- but she decided to keep quiet at the time in order to protect her children.

“It was the beginning of hell. Like six, seven, eight months of torture, trying to figure out this big secret,” Gwen told Harper’s Bazaar. “My dreams were shattered. All I wanted my whole life was to have babies, be married, like what my parents have. Then I remember thinking, ‘There's gotta be a reason for this.’ Of course you go through the ‘Why me?’ and feel sorry for yourself. But then I was like, 'No, this happened to me already and I made something good out of it,' and that was ‘Tragic Kingdom.’"

Jennifer Lopez admits she’s been cheated on in past relationships and although she hasn’t specified which former partner was unfaithful, she says she’s learned some important lessons thanks to the relationship.

“It's about realizing it's not about you. When someone cheats on you, it's about them...about their shortcomings. It makes it feel like it's about our shortcomings, like there was something wrong with us. But the truth is, it's really their ego, and what they need to fill within themselves that drives them to do things like that. Not because you weren't enough,” she said in an interview with Glamour UK.

When Eva Longoria discovered her husband Tony Parker was allegedly cheating on her over a decade ago, she says it really affected her self confidence. She explained that she had to force herself to break the cycle and realize his reason for allegedly cheating wasn’t about her.

“I had moments of, ‘Am I not sexy enough? Am I not pretty enough? Am I not smart enough?' But in so many of those questions, I immediately stopped and said, ‘No, don’t start doing that.’ Because you can get stuck in that cycle,” Eva said on “The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet.”

She continued, “Society usually thinks there’s something wrong with the woman: Oh, he cheated on her, so she must not have been sexually satisfying him. She must have been a ball and chain! Why did he have to have a reason to cheat that had do with me? … I am so secure in who I am. I really am. And I’m not conceited. I just think, ‘Wow, okay, that’s the life you want to live.'”

Emma Thompson’s ex Kenneth Branagh allegedly had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter but reflecting on the situation, she says she’s made peace with the whole thing. In fact, she used it as inspiration for her scene in “Love Actually,” where her character also finds out she’s being cheated on.

"It’s all blood under the bridge. You can't hold on to anything like that. You can’t hold on to anything like that. It’s pointless. I haven’t got the energy for it. Helena and I made our peace years and years ago," Emma said in an interview with the Sunday Times. "Oh, we are [alike]. Being slightly mad and a bit fashion-challenged. Perhaps that's why Ken loved us both. She's a wonderful woman, Helena."

In 2010, rumors surfaced that Sandra Bullock’s then-husband Jesse James was allegedly cheating on her. After five years of marriage, Sandra filed for divorce and went on to adopt her son Louis shortly after. Reflecting on the situation, Sandra said she wasn’t planning on living in the past and was right where she wanted to be.

"We're all where we're supposed to be. I am exactly where I want to be now. You can't go backward. I'm not going backward. I'm grateful that I'm here, blessed to have what I have. Nobody can be prepared for anything. It happened, but I'm so lucky to be sitting where I am sitting,” she said in an interview with Vogue.

7. Sophia Culpo

Following Sophia Culpo’s split from NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios, many fans speculated about what went down. While Sophia posted on Instagram that she didn’t plan to “air out a bunch of dirty details,” she did admit that the split had been “really hard to come to terms with” and that there was betrayal involved.

“I'll say that it didn’t end well or honestly. A lot of trust was broken. But I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone's love & support so, so much. This community never fails to amaze me,” Sophia wrote. “I know that I’ve lost a lot of weight. It’s not intentional. The betrayal in my last relationship just really took a toll on me, but I have the most amazing support system… I don't wish what I went through on anybody. I really, really don't and I'm trying my best to just take the high road here.”

Back in 2012, Robert Pattinson found himself in the middle of a cheating scandal when his then-girlfriend Kristen Stewart was photographed kissing her “Snow White and the Huntsman" director, Rupert Sanders. While Kristen issued an apology and the couple stayed together briefly, they eventually broke up -- and Robert has no hard feelings.

“S--t happens, you know? It's just young people…it’s normal! And honestly, who gives a s--t?” he later told Esquire. “The hardest part was talking about it afterwards. Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can’t predict.”

When rumors first surfaced that Halle Berry’s husband Eric Benét was cheating on her, she denied the allegations on his behalf and they threatened to sue the publication. Soon after the two split. Looking back, Halle says she had to come to the realization that it had nothing to do with her and it was best to move on.

“I’ve learned that when I see a flag in a relationship next time, recognize it as a flag. Don't think, ‘Oh, that's just a shadow.’ That’s a flag. And when I looked back at our relationship, I saw the flags…but I wanted this relationship. I loved this man so much that I made up in my mind it wasn't a flag,” she said on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” adding, “As your committed partner I have a right to know where you were at 4 o'clock in the morning. And that doesn't make me insecure, and it doesn't make me needy.”

In 2005, news broke that Jude Law had cheated on Sienna Miller with the couple’s nanny -- and it came at a really bad time in her life. Not only was she starring in a major West End play, but the paparazzi following her was at an all-time high.

“That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience. Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed, let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do," she shared with the Daily Beast. “There’s a whole six weeks of that experience that I don’t remember. I have no recollection of it. People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don’t remember. I was in so much shock over it all.”

Christina Milian had just given birth to her daughter when she allegedly discovered her then-husband, The-Dream, had been cheating on her. Reflecting on their split a year later, Christina says she had no idea her husband was allegedly unfaithful but admits her gut was telling her “something was off.” Despite the situation, Christina says she ended up learning a lot about herself and was made stronger.