Stars That Served Major Shade Towards Their Exes

From Selena and Justin to two Joe Jonas relationships

Breakups can be tough and when it all goes down in the public eye, there's bound to be a little drama.

Fans can't help but wonder exactly what went down between their former favorite celebrity couple. And when these stars get asked about the end of their relationship, they sometimes end up spilling tea -- and a little bit of shade.

Here's what these celebs had to say about their exes…

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s on-and-off relationship was always full of drama, even when they weren’t dating. In 2016, Justin began dating Sofia Richie, which ended up getting a lot of backlash from fans. When Justin threatened to quit social media over the hate, Selena stepped in and commented, "If you can't handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol - it should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you."

Meanwhile, Justin decided to throw some shade at his ex, writing, "It's funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love." The exchange didn’t stop there because Selena wrote back with her own shade, allegedly writing, "Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love."

JoJo Siwa has been in a few relationships since coming out as gay in early 2021 -- and apparently has had a pretty bad experience with all of her girlfriends. In a TikTok, JoJo called out all of her exes, accusing them of "clout chasing" and "love bombing." Although JoJo didn’t name names, one of her exes, Katie Mills, later responded to the video.

"You hold a lot of power, you and your platform. How can you tell someone that you love them and then ghost them the next day and then post all over the internet that we’re clout chasers and love bombers? I don't get it," Katie said. "You sent me and Avery [Cyrus] through hell for months and gave us no explanation why. You know we weren't love bombers or clout chasers."

When Joe Jonas broke up with Taylor Swift back in 2008, she didn’t hold back about their relationship. During an appearance on "The Ellen Show," she was asked about their split and called Joe out for breaking up with her on a phone call that allegedly lasted less than a minute.

"When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. And when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18," she said.

After Lady Gaga split with ex Taylor Kinney in early 2016, she provided some insight as to just why the five-year relationship ended. In an interview, Gaga threw some shade at her former fiancé, suggesting that he felt too emasculated to show her love.

"I think women love very hard…We love men. We just love with everything we have. And sometimes I don’t know that that love is met with the type of dignity that we wish it would be met with," Gaga said. "You know, we’re not trying to make you less of a man. We just want you to love us as deeply and as wholesomely and as fully as we love you."

Rihanna took the chance to call out all of her exes in an Instagram post in 2016. She shared a graphic that simply said, "None of my exs are married or in happy relationships so it’s safe to say that I wasn’t da problem lol." The post has since received over 800,000 likes. While she didn’t name who the post was directed towards, Rihanna has been linked with stars like Drake and Chris Brown.

Kanye West may have dated Amber Rose for several years but he didn’t have very nice things to say following their split. Looking back on the relationship while he was married to Kim Kardashian, Kanye said he felt he had to wash away any traces of Amber before he pursued anyone else.

"It's very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that's with Amber Rose. I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim…If Kim had, like, dated me when I first wanted to be with her, there wouldn’t be an Amber Rose," Kanye said on Power 105.1’s "The Breakfast Club."

Amber later shot back at Kanye, calling out Kim’s sex tape -- but also tweeted that she didn’t plan on spilling all the things she knew about him.

Back during their "One Tree Hill" days, Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray had a tumultuous relationship that culminated in a short-lived marriage. While Sophia hasn’t delved into what went wrong in their marriage, she managed to throw some shade -- while simultaneously not revealing any details at all.

"My mother once said to me that if you don’t have anything nice to say, not to say anything at all," Sophia said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid were together for five months and after their split in 2015, Joe thought that Gigi moved on a little too fast with Zayn Malik. On top of that, Joe and Zayn had often been compared to one another so Joe didn’t hold back when he was asked what he thought of Gigi’s new relationship.

"I think it’s interesting that she moved on so quickly, I mean it was definitely quick," Joe simply said. "It’s comical that I’m compared to him. That dude and I have been compared for years, I think it’s just funny. To be honest I haven’t really listened to his music, but he can sing well."

Gregg Sulkin and Bella Thorne were together for over a year and when they split, things got pretty dramatic. Not long after parting ways, Bella was spotted kissing Tyler Posey and Gregg seemingly threw some shade while tweeting about the situation.