Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Bruce Willis Will Be Remembered as 'Great Star', 'Kind Man'

"But in general, you know, we never really retire," Schwarzenegger says, "Action heroes, they reload."

Arnold Schwarzenegger says Bruce Willis is more than just one of the all-time great action heroes but also a truly "kind man."

Speaking with CinemaBlend, the former California governor said he believes Willis, who is currently facing debilitating health struggles, will go down in history as a great Hollywood star.

"I think that he’s fantastic," Schwarzenegger said of his friend, "He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man."

Willis' family revealed last year he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can affect one's ability to communicate.

Then the Willis family shared an update, revealing the actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) -- an "umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain."