Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Bruce Willis Will Be Remembered as 'Great Star', 'Kind Man'

Arnold Schwarzenegger says Bruce Willis is more than just one of the all-time great action heroes but also a truly "kind man."
Speaking with CinemaBlend, the former California governor said he believes Willis, who is currently facing debilitating health struggles, will go down in history as a great Hollywood star.
"I think that he’s fantastic," Schwarzenegger said of his friend, "He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man."
Willis' family revealed last year he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can affect one's ability to communicate.
Then the Willis family shared an update, revealing the actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) -- an "umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain."
"I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire," Arnold said, and added. "But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload."