Kate Beckinsale Reveals Keanu Reeves Saved Her From Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes

Getty

Keanu Reeves' chivalry is now the stuff of legend -- but Kate Beckinsale says her former costar was already an "absolute legend" way back in 1993.

Proving Reeves' kindness was already in action 30 years ago, Beckinsale recently shared a throwback photo from Cannes Film Festival in 1993 with a caption detailing a fashion mishap.

"So my mum DID find one of the original Cannes pictures but unfortunately it’s not full length so you can’t see the Dr Martens," she began, sharing an archival photo from the day. "Fun fact though: I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind."

Getty

"I didn't feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked," she continued. "Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened."

"In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset," she explained of the image, which you can see above.

Instagram

"Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word 'gusset' before, but both jumped in to save me no questions asked x #muchadoaboutnothing #cannes1993," she concluded.

The image from the 1993 carpet showed Reeves, Denzel Washington and Robert Sean Leonard at the Cannes premiere of their film "Much Ado About Nothing."

Naomi Watts commented "hysterical" on her pal's post.