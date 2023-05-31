Andy Cohen Once Sent Kelly Ripa a Dude's D--- Pic While She Was at Work

Getty

Ripa said the "completely erect penis" popped up on her phone in front of her talk show's EP, as Andy was considering a threesome with a straight, married couple.

If there was any doubt that Kelly Ripa and Andy Cohen were close friends before, there's no denying have a tight-knit friendship now.

On an episode of Kelly's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast this week, in which Andy appeared as a guest, the former revealed the Bravo star once sent her explicit photo of another man's penis ... while she was at work.

"So, my work iPad is open, and I'm sitting here reading through my notes, and ['Live' Executive Producer Michael Gelman] is over my shoulder trying to show me something," recalled Kelly, 52. "And suddenly, a completely erect penis pops up."

"So it's not a phone, it's my iPad," she added, emphasizing the difference in screen side.

"Sorry, Kel," quipped Andy, who was promoting his new book, "The Daddy Diaries."

Continuing the funny story, Kelly said, "Let's call him Bobby. It just says, 'Bobby's c---,' and it's, like, text from Andy Cohen, 'Bobby's c---.'"

Andy, 54, was sent the photo as he was possibly going to have a threesome with a straight married couple from Boston.

"I had already texted Kelly the night before saying, 'I think I'm going to lose my virginity tomorrow in Boston, because this couple had presented themselves to me,'" he recalled.

The potential threesome -- which the "Watch What Happens Live" host said he detailed in his 2016 book, "Superficial," -- didn't end up happening.

However, Kelly was seemingly relieved that it didn't work out. Elsewhere in the conversation, she noted that she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are often concerned about Andy's well-being regarding his potential sexcapades.