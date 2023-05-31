Raven-Symoné Reveals Everyone She's Dated Had to Sign an NDA

Getty

Raven-Symoné is getting real about how she's maintained her privacy while dating in the spotlight.

During a recent episode of the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast," the 37-year-old actress shared that she's required everyone she's dated to sign a non-disclosure agreement, including her now-wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday.

"All of my relationships, especially -- obviously -- when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs," said Raven-Symoné told Mandel. "It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it's very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that."

As for when she brings out the NDA? The "Raven's Home" star revealed she asks her potential partners to sign the agreement "before the naughty times come. ... No, I'm serious -- right before naughty time comes."

"Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays!" Raven-Symoné quipped.

"It's true though nowadays, hashtags, real life, they change the dynamic of having an intimate relationship with somebody," she added.

The singer went on to share how she presented the NDA to her wife Pearman-Maday a couple of months after they started dating.

"Her moment was crazy," Raven-Symoné recalled. "We were in New York. We were in this outdoor French type of restaurant, and my mom had been bugging me. She was like, 'You got to get it signed. ... I'm like, 'She's from the industry.' And my mom was bugging me."

"I was really reluctant because I knew something was different about Miranda," she continued, noting that her now-wife initially declined to sign the paperwork. "She's like, 'I don't understand' because she knew that we had something different like it just feels different."

However, Raven-Symoné said Pearman-Maday ultimately signed the NDA because she "knew I was being pushed elsewhere and she understood."

'"We both were like, 'This takes away the genuineness of it all,' but we also understood that we live in Hollywood," she added. "She knows who she is. So she did it."

Raven-Symoné went on to praise her wife, whom she married in 2020.