Splash Mountain Rider Has 'Panic Attack', Jumps Out: Video

"I'm seriously having a panic attack," the Disneyland park goer says
A Disneyland park goer apparently suffered a panic attack on one of the final runs of the Splash Mountain ride in Southern California.
A video posted to social media Monday night, just days before the ride was scheduled to be shuttered, showed an unidentified patron of the park briskly walking down a platform.
Apparently the person had hopped off one of the passenger carrying logs and was attempting to make an impromptu exit.
In the video, shared with KTLA 5 by @fatimamusic786, the rogue passenger can be heard responding to a fellow rider asking what they were doing.
"I can't," the escaped rider explained in the video. "I'm seriously having a panic attack."
She did not appear to be injured after leaping from the ride.
"Can you do that?" a fellow passenger can be heard asking while another responded, "She just did."
The original poster of the video on social media wrote alongside it: "Craziness the last weekend of splash mountain! Thank God she didn't get hurt!!"
After over three decades Splash Mountain closed on Wednesday at Disneyland. It will reopen at as "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" in 2024.