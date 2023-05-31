Splash Mountain Rider Has 'Panic Attack', Jumps Out: Video

TikTok

"I'm seriously having a panic attack," the Disneyland park goer says

A Disneyland park goer apparently suffered a panic attack on one of the final runs of the Splash Mountain ride in Southern California.

A video posted to social media Monday night, just days before the ride was scheduled to be shuttered, showed an unidentified patron of the park briskly walking down a platform.

Apparently the person had hopped off one of the passenger carrying logs and was attempting to make an impromptu exit.

In the video, shared with KTLA 5 by @fatimamusic786, the rogue passenger can be heard responding to a fellow rider asking what they were doing.

"I can't," the escaped rider explained in the video. "I'm seriously having a panic attack."

She did not appear to be injured after leaping from the ride.

"Can you do that?" a fellow passenger can be heard asking while another responded, "She just did."

The original poster of the video on social media wrote alongside it: "Craziness the last weekend of splash mountain! Thank God she didn't get hurt!!"