Shannon Beador Shares Photo with Ex David As They Reunite Years After Contentious Divorce

Getty

"RHOC" fans, Shannon's co-stars and her and David's daughters expressed their shock over the unexpected reunion.

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador has revealed she and her ex-husband David Beador shared a public rare encounter -- several years following their nasty split and contentious divorce.

On Friday, the reality star posted a photo on Instagram that featured the exes smiling as they posed for a selfie together. Shannon, 59, said she and David, 58, ran into one another at The Quiet Woman, a restaurant in Corona del Mar.

"You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm 😳," Shannon, 59, captioned the post, tagging her ex.

She also shared the selfie on her Stories, writing, "@thequietwomancdm encounter #itsbeenyears🤷🏼‍♀️."

And it's safe to say "RHOC" fans -- as well as Shannon's co-stars -- were shocked about the exes' run-in.

"I guess I left too soon 😳," Tamra Judge joked, while Taylor Armstrong added, "What a night 💋."

"Awe your girls will be happy 🔥," Vicki Gunvalson wrote, referencing Shannon and David's daughters: Sophie, 21, and 18-year-old twins Adeline and Stella.

Meanwhile, all three girls chimed in. "jump scare ???," Sophie wrote. Adeline simply commented, "what," while Stella said, "huh?"

Many fans expressed their surprise in the comments section.

Author Dave Quinn also chimed in, writing, "Did not have this on my Bingo card."

"The shock on my face when this showed up on my feed. I thought I skipped a timeline," a fan wrote.

"File this under things I didn't think I'd see 😳😂," a person said, while another added, "Has hell frozen over? Feels like hell has frozen over. 👀."

Shannon and David's run-in appeared to mark the pair's first public amicable encounter following their split back in 2017.

The former couple announced their separation in October 2017, and Shannon filed for divorce two months later in December. Shannon and David's contentious divorce included a nasty custody battle over their daughters and disagreements over money. The divorce was finalized in April 2019.