Anthony Hopkins Calls His Role in Thor 'Pointless Acting'

Sir Anthony Hopkins may have played a pivotal role in the grand stakes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he thinks it's all "pointless."

The Oscar winning actor joined the MCU early on for Kenneth Branagh's 2011 film "Thor" as Odin. He went on to play the same character in 2013's "Thor: The Dark World," and 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok," in which he was -- SPOILER ALERT -- killed off.

While helping to kick off one of the most lucrative multi-franchise endeavors in Hollywood, Hopkins made it clear he is not a fan of comic book movies.

Speaking with The New Yorker he said of his experience working on MCU films: "They put me in armor; they shoved a beard on me."

"Sit on the throne, shout a bit. If you're sitting in front of a green screen, it's pointless acting it," he concluded.