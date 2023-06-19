Bruce Willis Celebrated on Father's Day by Demi Moore and Emma Heming

Instagram

The Die Hard star's wife and former spouse both shared touching Instagram tributes on Father's Day

Bruce Willis was celebrated on Father's Day by the mothers of his five daughters.

Bruce's wife Emma Heming and his former spouse, Demi Moore, shared touching tributes to the star on Sunday.

"Father's Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones," Heming began her Instagram post, alongside a photo of her husband cuddling their daughter Mable (they also share another daughter, Evelyn).

"What he’s teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience."

"Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family," she concluded.

Demi, meanwhile, shared a throwback of Bruce with their three daughters (Rumer, Scout and Tallulah), writing: "Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day!"

Bruce and Demi were married for 13 years and split in 2000. The Last Boy Scout star wed Hemming in 2009.

The tributes come amid a painful time for the blended family and are made all the more poignant.

Last year the family announced that Willis was battling a degenerative brain disease.