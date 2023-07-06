Trailers Drop for Scorsese Thriller, The Nun Sequel, Bob Marley Biopic & Gay RomCom

Apple TV / Paramount / Prime Video

Watch the trailers for Killers of the Flower Moon, Red, White, & Royal Blue, Bob Marley: One Love and The Nun II.

Four trailers for four very different projects dropped this week for highly-anticipated movies set to release later this year and early 2024.

The movies include a Martin Scorsese thriller, a gay romcom based on a popular book, a biopic of a legendary musician and a horror movie sequel.

First up, Scorsese.

1. Killers of the Flower Moon

After a long wait, Martin Scorsese's adaptation of David Grann's bestselling novel just came out with a new trailer. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, and Lily Gladstone. Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow also costar.

Killers of the Flower Moon releases on October 20, 2023.

2. Red, White, & Royal Blue

Casey McQuiston's 2019 romance novel is getting its own movie, and fans have been eagerly-awaiting this footage. The story follows the feud -- and eventual romance -- between a British prince and the son of the US President. The film stars Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, and Uma Thurman ... as the president.

Red, White, & Royal Blue will hit Prime Video on August 11.

3. Bob Marley: One Love

Reggae icon Bob Marley is getting his own biopic. The film follows Marley as he deals with the aftermath of violence to his family and his journey to promote peace and love. The film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic singer and Lashana Lynch as his wife, Rita.

Bob Marley: One Love will be in theaters on January 12th, 2024.

4. The Nun II

James Wan's franchise of horror flicks is growing with another sequel to The Nun, a film which takes place in the same universe as both Annabelle and The Conjuring. The film stars a returning Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons as the sinister Valak, as well as Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid and Anna Popplewell.