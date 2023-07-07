Author Becomes Overnight Bestseller After Video of Him Trying to Sell Books at Super Market Goes Viral

TikTok

This is a plot twist retired army veteran Shawn Warner could never have seen coming.

The Texas man, who recently published his first book, has become internet famous and a bestselling author overnight and all due to a TikToker randomly walking by him at a Kroger market.

It all began when Jerrad Swearenjin -- who goes by TikToker Red or "internetfamouslol" (he was ID'd by NYP) -- shared a video to social media of his encounter with Warner.

In the video (below), Warner is seen sitting by himself at a card table with a stack of his books in the middle of a Texas super market.

"This new author seemed super defeated when I first walked past him. So before I left the store, I decided to go back," Swearenjin said of the moment. "I just wanted to show a stranger some kindness. I imagined all the times I worked so hard and never got any recognition."

The TikToker and another man approach Warner and ask him about his book -- it's a vulnerable and very human moment that really needs to be watched:

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Warner tells them the novel is about a "girl who teams up with a ghost with multiple personalities to solve the mystery of her parents’ murder."

In the clip, Warner's mood visibly lightens as he realizes the two men are genuinely interested in his work -- particularly when he's told they'd like to "support a local author."

Swearenjin then tells him he wants an extra signed copy to give away on his TikTok. "I'm gonna gift it and see we can get you a little love on there," he tells him.

"Okay, I won’t say no," Warner happily replies.

The video soon shot up to nearly 18 million views.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Swearenjin noted the very next day that Warner's book on Amazon had overnight gone from just two reviews to almost 100X that amount. Warner had also instantaneously become a "number one best-selling author on Amazon."

"I wanted to thank everybody for the love and kindness for the video," Warner said in his own TikTok, reacting to the response. "It was totally unexpected. I’m in shock… I don’t even know what to say at the moment.”

He later added in another video that a hardcover and audio version of the book was coming soon.

"You know when [Swearenjin] came up and talked to me, I was just so eager to talk to anybody at that point because there was a lull in my sales," Warner said with deep emotion. "And it was just an amazing thing that happened after that and it’s all on you for your kindness and generosity. Thank you."

His caption noted: "I set out to write books that are fun to read. What's happened has been beyond my imagination. I'm so grateful."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

On Warner's website he describes the challenges in pursuing his childhood dream of becoming an author as he was often told, "you can't make a living out of doing that," advice he said he "was dumb enough to listen [to]" until very recently.

Warner's first published book, Leigh Howard And The Ghosts Of Simmons-Pierce Manor, was published last November.