Video of Giant 'Doomsday' Oarfish Off Taiwan Coast Has People Worried

Getty (Stock Photo)

The massive "sea serpent" has historically been seen in Japan as a messenger of disaster, with peoples across the globe linking it to seismic events

An enormous oarfish was spotted by divers off the coast of Taiwan recently -- and video of the encounter has the internet buzzing.

The footage, taken in late June, shows divers interact with a six-foot long creature with apparent holes strewn across its silvery body.

The fish have long been seen as harbingers of doom, in Japanese folklore -- earning the name "Messenger from the Sea God's Palace." Legends assert that the deep sea creatures are portents of disaster, appearing before tsunamis and earthquakes.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to National Geographic six oarfish were seen just days before the tragic 2017 earthquake in southern Philippines.

However, NatGeo makes clear that oceanographers and ecologists have a different opinion regarding the majestic creatures.

"It's hard to imagine what sort of phenomenon would occur before an earthquake that would cause these oarfish to leave the [mesopelagic zone] to move towards shore and strand," a Louisiana State University oceanographer and ecologist, Mark Benfield, told NatGeo.

They also noted that oarfish do not live near the sea floor, making the folklore seem less plausible.

Oarfish can grow beyond 50 feet and are considered the longest bony fish.