MrBeast's Kris Tyson Reveals She's Transgender

Instagram/Getty

"I'm just so excited to authentically be myself," The YouTube star shared.

Kris Tyson is officially out and happy to finally share the news.

The YouTube personality, known for working alongside MrBeast (pictured bottom left, circle inset), spoke with content creator Anthony Padilia's show on Friday where she revealed that she has changed her pronouns, officially coming out as transgender.

"I am a woman! She/her," the internet personality previously known as Chris Tyson began. "I've never said that publicly, but I've been fully confident in that decision for over a year now."

"I wasn't quite sure who I was yet, but I knew I was not cisgender. So I needed the freedom to be able to express myself and be able to figure out who I was," Tyson explained, adding that she wasn’t fully able to accept herself until recently. "For a while, I was trying gender fluid. I was like, 'What is making me feel like I’m bi-gender? What is tying me to this masculinity?'"

"After a lot of talking with a therapist and a lot of self-reflection, I realized it was really just this societal pressure of, 'You're Chris from MrBeast. You're the guy that starts the fires. You’re the guy that builds the stuff.' My whole life I’ve enjoyed doing those things, but I've never really felt like 'the guy'," she continued.

"For so long, every day I would go to bed and I would have vivid dreams that I was a woman. And I would wake up in the morning and it was just like getting ripped out of a reality that I didn’t want to be taken out of," Tyson shared. "There were times where I would just sleep all day because it was more fun or more enjoyable to do that because the real world I didn’t feel connected to it."

While the road to acceptance was long, Tyson said that she's now happy – calling her hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which she started in February, "freeing." Recently sharing the news on her Twitter with the tweet "New pronouns just dropped," the YouTube influencer has been candid about how accepting those around her have been – hoping the internet will do just the same.