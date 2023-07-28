Jury Rules on Taylor Schabusiness' Mental State When She Decapitated and Dismembered Lover

Law & Crime

The woman's father and a forensic psychologist both spoke in her defense, with her dad testifying his daughter spent time in a psychiatric center because she "wasn't in the right state of mind."

After a jury found Taylor Schabusiness guilty on all counts in the murder and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion, they were tasked with deciding whether or not she was mentally ill at the time of crimes.

On Thursday afternoon, they decided she was not, meaning she is legally responsible for Thyrion's murder -- and the charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault, all of which she had been convicted the previous day.

Before their deliberations, the judge explained that the jury had to answer just two questions when considering their verdict.

First, at the time the crimes were committed, did the defendant have a mental disease or mental defect? If they answered yes, they then had to consider whether, "As a result of the mental disease or mental defect, did the defendant lack substantial capacity either to appreciate the wrongfulness of the conduct or to to conform that conduct to the requirements of the law?"

In this case, they answered no to the first question, with no dissenting jurors.

Had they ruled otherwise, Schabusiness would have been sent to a mental institution; Now, she'll head to prison. The deliberations took less than an hour. Her sentencing has been set for September 26.

During this second phase of the trial, Schabusiness' lawyer had both her father and a forensic psychologist testify in her defense, with her dad saying his daughter spent time in a psychiatric center because she "wasn't in the right state of mind." He also claimed she has been put on medications for treatment in the past -- and added he had concerns about her physical and mental health "always."

A forensic psychologist also testified for the defense, reportedly saying Schabusiness was non-verbal during two of their meetings -- and added that, during one visit, Taylor threw a chair at her. She also testified that, in her belief, Schabusiness was psychotic.

The prosecution, meanwhile, called a state expert who evaluated Schabusiness and questioned some of her past diagnoses and behavior.

Schabusiness was accused of choking her lover to death during a drug-fueled sex romp before dismembering him; his severed head was discovered by his own mother in her basement on February 23, 2022. She initially entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

She was initially placed under arrest after Thyrion's mother discovered his head in a bucket in the basement of her home -- and said Taylor was the last person to see her son alive.

When they went to Taylor's home, police said her clothes were covered in dried blood. Searching a minivan, they found a crock pot box containing "additional human body parts including legs."

In a police interview video showed to the court on Wednesday, Schabusiness told investigators she had spent the day with the victim smoking meth. After arriving at his mother's home, they started having sex, and incorporated chains.

She said that Thyrion's face turned purple and he began coughing up blood, but she "still didn't stop" and he died within 3-5 minutes. Schabusiness said she "didn't want him to die" because he was her "buddy," but she "wanted to see what would happen" and "kept on going."

When asked if she realized she would kill him, she replied, "I felt bad, I was like, damn, he's gonna be wheezing after this, I might as well just kill him."

She then told cops she "played with him a little bit" after she realized he was dead. She said she also performed oral sex on his body, played with his penis and used a sex toy on the corpse, as well as herself.

Schabusiness also said she "cuddled" his body. "I was sucking and cutting at the same time," she said.

When asked how she dismembered him, she said she grabbed four knives from the kitchen, including a bread knife. Schabusiness said she left the home because she "kept on hearing footsteps" and gun shots -- adding, "It was a weird night."

When asked if she felt what happened was "the right thing to do," she replied, "No, I did it anyway."