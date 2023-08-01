Daryl Hannah's EcoWarrior Barbie Gets Arrested in New Mattel Ad Announcing Plastic Free Initiative

Mattel

The ad shows children reenacting Hannah getting arrested for environmental protesting -- using Barbies -- as Mattel pledges to go plastic free by 2030.

Turns out life in plastic is not fantastic -- and Mattel is taking a big step to make Barbie -- and all of its toys -- more eco-friendly.

In a new press release, the toy company announced its plans to go plastic free by 2030, with the initiative aiming to "tackle the problem of plastic waste and its impact on children and the environment." Mattel also revealed its pledge to "support a federal ban on nonessential plastic use in the USA."

"We have made more than a billion plastic Barbies, and enough is enough," said Ynon Kreiz, CEO of Mattel. "With our plastic-free commitment, we denounce the empty promises of plastic recycling and take a bold step towards real ecological sustainability. Only sustainably produced toys can provide sustainable joy."

Pamela Gill-Alabaster, Mattel's Head of Sustainability, said the initiative "will revolutionize the industry and set new standards for conscientious play."

And Mattel is taking things a step further, launching a line of MyCelia™ EcoWarrior Barbies with actress and environmental activist Daryl Hannah.

Per Mattel, the dolls are "inspired by the brave protests of environmental defenders," and will honor Hannah, Greta Thunberg, Julia Butterfly Hill, Phoebe Plummer and Neimonte Nenquimo, in addition to "more than 2,500 dead activists from around the world who have been tragically lost while protecting nature in the last decade."

Check out the EcoWarrior Barbies in the photo, below.

Mattel/YouTube

"I am honored to join forces with Mattel in their visionary efforts to create a better world through play," Hannah said, as noted in the press release. "Barbie has changed in many ways since I was a girl, but under the surface, she's still toxic. Now, when she's done being used, instead of persisting forever as a poison Barbie will be able to return to the earth, just like all living things. I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey."

Lisa McKnight, the Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of Mattel, said the collection "represents the resilience of these inspirational people and serves as a reminder that individual actions can spark global change."

"By sharing their stories, Mattel hopes to inspire children to dream big, take action, and have fun while making a positive impact on the world," she added.

Mattel also released an ad to the MyCeliaBarbie YouTube account, in which Hannah opens up about Mattel's plastic-free initiative, the EcoWarrior Barbie Line, and her history with environmental activism, with children even reenacting Hannah getting arrested for environmental protesting at one point in the video.