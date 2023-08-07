Man Stabbed Through Head with Flagpole Outside Sonic Expected to Survive

Tulsa Police Department / Getty Stock

Per witnesses, the arrested suspect said the victim "deserved it" after the pole -- which still had the American flag attached to it -- "entered the victim's head beneath his jaw and exited the other side."

A man in Tulsa, Oklahoma was arrested last week after he allegedly stabbed another person with a flagpole outside of a Sonic, this according to local police.

In a press release with the all-caps title "STABBED THROUGH THE HEAD WITH A FLAGPOLE," Tulsa Police Department reported they were called to the fast food establishment on August 2 after getting a call about a stabbing.

"When Officers arrived, they found the male victim with a flagpole through his head," read the release. "The pole entered the victim's head beneath his jaw and exited the other side of his head near his right temple area. The American Flag was still attached the pole at the time."

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect, who was later identified as Clifton Collins (above left), "charge at the victim and stab him with the flagpole through his head" -- before saying, "That's what he gets. He deserved it."

One of the witnesses, Tristan Catlin, told FOX23 about what she allegedly saw go down.

"As we turned in, we saw him start to charge at this person that was just sitting on the ground in front of the McDonald’s," Catlin said. "I wish I had called it in as soon as I saw it. I had no idea, I didn’t even think this was something that could have escalated from there. It seemed like such a quick, and you know, really fast altercation that ended pretty much as soon as it started."

Police arrested Collins on charges of Maiming After Former Conviction of a Felony, while the victim was taken to the hospital -- after firefighters "cut part of the flagpole in order to fit the victim into the ambulance." Per authorities, he is expected to survive, "but will likely lose an eye."

"A flagpole, I mean it's a very, it's kind of a violent act for sure, it’' very violent to run a hole through someone’s head," Officer Danny Bean also told FOX23.