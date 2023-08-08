Road Rage Incident Ends With Both Parties Covered In White Spray Paint

Harris County Constable

An "altercation" between two drivers broke out after one honked his horn at the other ... and wound up with a face of spray paint, say cops.

While many suspects are left red-faced following an arrest, one man in Texas was rocking an extremely white face in his mugshot following what law enforcement has called a "road rage incident."

According to Precinct 4 Constable's Office in Spring, Texas, David Winston was arrested on charges of felony criminal mischief after an altercation with another driver on August 4.

Upon arriving at the scene, the complainant told deputies he observed Winston "distracted on his phone" and failing to stay in a single lane while driving. When the two drivers then stopped at a red light, Winston allegedly "failed to progress when the light turned green," prompting the complainant to honk his horn.

Winston is accused of then throwing objects at the other driver, before "an altercation ensued" when the two vehicles came to another stop.

At that time, Winston allegedly produced a can of spray paint and "spray painted the complainants face" and vehicle, before also breaking out its back window.

Harris County Constable

It seems the other man got hold of the can himself -- or had his own -- as law enforcement says "the complainant also spray painted the suspect's face" during the incident.

Photos from the scene show both Winston and the other man's faces covered in white paint, though the complainant's face has also been covered digitally with white markings to protect his identity (above right). The back window of the complainant's vehicle also appears shattered.

"David Winston was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Felony Criminal Mischief," said Constable Mark Herman in a release. "His bond was set at $1,500.00 out of the 179th District Court."