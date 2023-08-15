Bradley Cooper's Maestro Trailer Is a Visual Feast, Carey Mulligan a Revelation

Netflix

The visually stunning trailer is only outshone by Carey Mulligan's soulful performance

A teaser for Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro has just been released -- and let's just say it already looks to be a visual masterpiece.

While the teaser was scant on details the visual storytelling communicated in the 98-second short made it abundantly clear: Bradley looks to be on track for another awards run.

Coming on the heels of 2019's A Star is Born, Cooper is both starring in and directing Maestro. The film promises to follow Bernstein's legendary composing career and his relationship with wife Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan.

The teaser, which bounces between black and white scenes and stunning colorful moments, shows the couple throughout their lives together and seems to explore the bond that the couple had amid the iconic composer's career.

Maestro will be released in select theaters November 22 and on Netflix December 20.