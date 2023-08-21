'Hell On Wheels' Teen Girl Given 2 Life Sentences for 100-MPH Crash

WKYC / YouTube

"I understand that the pain in this room wants me to impose the harshest sentence," judge Russo began

Mackenzie Shirilla, who was 17 when she drove 100 mph into a brick wall killing her two passengers, has been given two life sentences to be served concurrently after she was found guilty of multiple counts of murder.

The now 19-year-old will serve a minimum of 15 years behind bars, with Judge Nancy Margaret Russo stating she believes the parole board will extend the length of Shirilla's time in prison.

The sentencing came Monday afternoon in Cleveland, Ohio, with court room cameras capturing the young woman appearing distraught as her crimes and their punishments were read aloud.

Family of the two victims urged judge Russo to order the two life sentences to be consecutive -- with Shirilla serving a maximum of 30 years to life.

"I understand that the pain in this room wants me to impose the harshest sentence," the judge said. "But I don't believe that would be an appropriate sentence, because I do believe that Mackenzie will not be out in 15 years."

Shirilla was charged on four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide, drug possession, and possessing criminal tools in the July 2022 deaths of Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19.

Last week, she was found guilty of all counts in a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.