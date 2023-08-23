Local News Reporter Surprised With Proposal in Studio

YouTube

She was given a cold read on the prompter to announce the breaking news of her own proposal

A news anchor in Tennessee got a special surprise this week when she was filming a promo video -- that unexpectedly featured herself.

WRCB anchor Cornelia Nicholson was filming a news promo when she realized that the couple she was talking about was her and her boyfriend, fellow reporter Riley Nagel.

"And coming up now we have the story of two young journalists who just so happen to find love in the same industry," began Nicholson, giggling nervously when she noticed the pictures flashing were of herself and Nagel.

"Coming up right now we have the story of Riley Nagle here with a special report," she said, before looking off camera to see Nagel walking over.

"You're right Cornelia I do have a very special report," he said approaching with a bouquet of flowers. "Cornelia Nicholson, would you marry me?"

"I'm gonna cry," said Nicholson, before he was down on one knee. The anchor held out her hand for her now-fiancé to put the ring on her finger.