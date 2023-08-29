Josh Seiter's Ex-Girlfriend Monica Beverly Hillz Pays Tribute to Late Bachelorette Contestant

Instagram

"I'm devastated and tryna find the words to say but I have none !!!," wrote the RuPaul's Drag Race star, who mourned Seiter's heartbreaking death on Instagram.

Josh Seiter's ex-girlfriend, Monica Beverly Hillz, is mourning the death of The Bachelorette star, who passed away at the age of 36.

After Seiter's family announced the reality star's death on Monday, Monica took to social media to pay tribute.

The 38-year-old shared a series of sweet photos of herself and Seiter on Instagram. "💔😭RIP My honey 🕊️," she captioned the post.

Monica also took to her Instagram Stories, posting a photo of Seiter kissing her on the cheek. "May you RIP my Honey," she wrote alongside the pic, adding a series of emojis.

In another post she shared to her Stories, the reality star thanked fans for their support, writing, "Thank you all who have reached out i appreciate you !!!! I'm devastated and tryna find the words to say but I have none !!! Just thank you so much for the love."

Seiter's family shared a statement on Seiter's Instagram page on Monday, announcing the heartbreaking news of his passing.

'It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing," the statement began. "As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone. Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace."

"We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being," the message continued. "While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve. For anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help, the 988 SMS Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources."

The family did not reveal the cause of his death.

The devastating news comes just a few days after he posted about his mental health, which marked his last post on his Instagram profile.

"Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile," he captioned a photo of himself smiling for the camera.

Seiter was a contestant on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, in which he competed to win the heart of Kaitlyn Bristowe. He was eliminated in the first week.

As shown in multiple posts on his Instagram account, Seiter has previously opened up about his struggles with mental health, including battles with depression, anxiety, and OCD.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.