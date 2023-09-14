Man Accused of Raping, Waterboarding and Holding Girlfriend Captive for Days in Dorm Room

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

The victim escaped after reportedly convincing her alleged abuser Keanu Labatte to let her get food from the cafeteria; he's accused of holding her at knifepoint and said he was "looking for the right vein to cut deep enough so no one could save her."

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive in her Minnesota dorm room for days, sexually assaulting and waterboarding her before she escaped.

Keanu Labatte was arrested on Sunday and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count each of domestic assault by strangulation and threats of violence, according to KSTP.

According to a criminal complaint, Labatte met up with his girlfriend of only two months at her dorm room at St. Catherine University last Thursday. When she refused to have sex with him, he's accused of "forcefully removing her clothing and penetrating her," before making threats to kill her and hold her at knifepoint -- something he reportedly told the victim he'd done to an ex-girlfriend. He allegedly told her he was "looking for the right vein to cut deep enough so no one could save her."

He's also accused of strangling the victim and taking away her phone during the days-long incident, which allegedly began after he saw text messages and social media posts that "infuriated him."

The victim was also allegedly waterboarded, with Labatte accused of covering her face with a washcloth before pouring water on her while in a bath tub. She was only able to escape on Sunday morning, after she convinced Labatte to allow her to go to the cafeteria. He also gave her back her phone, reportedly telling her to check in with him via Snapchat after leaving the room. She instead went to the college's security office and reported the alleged abuse.

She's quoted as telling investigators she felt "terrified to the point that she would just lay next to Labatte and not move for fear of what he would do to her." Per KSTP, the victim was given a sexual assault examination, with bruising found around her face and neck.

Labatte was still in the dorm room when he was apprehended by police, who reportedly found a knife in a backpack and a wet washcloth in the bathroom sink. He allegedly told authorities, "I plead the fifth."